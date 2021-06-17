Reef Price Reaches $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $262.38 million and $36.68 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

