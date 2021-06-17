Relx (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,947.50 ($25.44). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,947.50 ($25.44), with a volume of 2,340,907 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

Get Relx alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,885.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The firm has a market cap of £37.65 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.