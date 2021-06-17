Rentberry Hits Market Cap of $268,364.82 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $268,364.82 and $402.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00768135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042477 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

