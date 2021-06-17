Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Workiva (WK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Workiva (NYSE: WK) in the last few weeks:

6/12/2021 – Workiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Workiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – Workiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2021 – Workiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WK opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,520 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

