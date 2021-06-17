ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.
Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock remained flat at $$3.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,781,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
About ReShape Lifesciences
