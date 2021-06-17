ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock remained flat at $$3.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,781,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

