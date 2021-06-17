REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $650.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $659.20 million. REV Group posted sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $15.85 on Thursday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 2.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

