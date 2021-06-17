Reviewing Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics 10.88% 7.50% 6.70% Kamada 11.70% 8.27% 7.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Kamada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $135.08 million 5.39 $8.41 million $0.18 80.83 Kamada $133.25 million 1.93 $17.14 million $0.38 15.18

Kamada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cara Therapeutics. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cara Therapeutics and Kamada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kamada 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.44%. Kamada has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.64%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than Kamada.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats Kamada on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; in Phase II clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which has completed Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. It also provides KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus. In addition, the company distributes Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; AeroBika, an OPEP device; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra and Hepatect CP for the prevention of hepatitis B virus; Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin; and RUCONEST for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adults with hereditary angioedema. Further, it distributes Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; Albumin and Albumin 4% for maintenance of blood plasma; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX, as well as IXIARO vaccine. It markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.