Reviewing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and Great Elm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 41.80%. Great Elm Capital has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than CI Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital 64.92% 8.43% 2.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Great Elm Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 2.94 $355.32 million $1.83 9.61 Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 3.59 -$31.96 million $0.54 6.48

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CI Financial beats Great Elm Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

