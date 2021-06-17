Reviewing Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arko and Etn. Fr. Colruyt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Etn. Fr. Colruyt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.12%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Etn. Fr. Colruyt.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arko and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 69.00 Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Etn. Fr. Colruyt.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arko beats Etn. Fr. Colruyt on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France. It also operates ColliShop, a Webshop; and 209 Spar stores. In addition, the company provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 70 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Further, it operates 42 DATS 24 filling stations, as well as Collect&Go, an online food market; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and co-generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

