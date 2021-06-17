Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics N/A -91.01% -46.98% Protagonist Therapeutics -224.79% -31.99% -26.32%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.52%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and Protagonist Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics $10.01 million 6.66 -$15.73 million ($0.45) -1.98 Protagonist Therapeutics $28.63 million 66.22 -$66.15 million ($1.92) -22.47

Regulus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 glioblastoma multiforme program; and Hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and cell therapies programs. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PTG-200 for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis; and PN-235 and PN-232 oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates for IBD and non-IBD indications. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

