Rewardiqa Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $9.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00682657 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

