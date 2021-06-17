Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,621 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $40,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.