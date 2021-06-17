Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

