Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.42). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29), with a volume of 150,769 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 429.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.46.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

