RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading 6.4% Higher

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $286.91 and last traded at $286.61. 28,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,020,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,077.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,139,180.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,740. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

