Rise Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $57,775.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000134 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,803,023 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

