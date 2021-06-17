Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.