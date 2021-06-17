Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RAD stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
