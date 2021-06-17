Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Sells $25,722.40 in Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $297,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 59,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

