Robert W. Baird Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $123.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

