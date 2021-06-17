Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.91

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.91 and traded as high as C$64.67. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$63.30, with a volume of 1,008 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

