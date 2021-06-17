Roth Capital Raises Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target to $7.50

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QRHC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 34,033 shares of company stock worth $151,409 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

