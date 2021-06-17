RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 10.3%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. 9,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,048,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

RES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107,309 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,240. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

