RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches Market Cap of $124.82 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $124.82 million and $3.65 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00058966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00141068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00179813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00911645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.16 or 1.00192256 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,686,676 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

