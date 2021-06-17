Rupee (RUP) One Day Volume Tops $14.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $42,793.74 and $14.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,591,950 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

