Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.32. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$34.13, with a volume of 505,672 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at C$4,873,621.34. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 in the last quarter.

Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

