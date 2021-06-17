Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,043 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,701 shares of company stock worth $73,293,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.