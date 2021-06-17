Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 708 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $195.76 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $198.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

