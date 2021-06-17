Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Core-Mark worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Core-Mark by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Core-Mark by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Core-Mark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

CORE opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

