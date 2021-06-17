Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 142,136 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.10% of Kimball International worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606,233 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

KBAL opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KBAL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

