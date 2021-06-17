Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 25,323 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DSGX opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $67.91.
DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.