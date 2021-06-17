Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 25,323 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $67.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

