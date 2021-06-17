Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 57,185 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 827.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE ALV opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

