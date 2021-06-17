Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,803 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of The Toro worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.