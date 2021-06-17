Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,970 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Stewart Information Services worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

