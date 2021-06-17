Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

