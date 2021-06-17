Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Trinseo worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,576 shares of company stock worth $1,395,886. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

