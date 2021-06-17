Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after buying an additional 89,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $186.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.97.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

