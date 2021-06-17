Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,031 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Tapestry worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after acquiring an additional 128,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after acquiring an additional 155,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,983,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.