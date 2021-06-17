Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 374.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,383.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,010.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,413.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.