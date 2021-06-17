Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,596 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,983. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

