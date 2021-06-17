Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,044,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 211.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $90.37 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

