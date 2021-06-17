Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Envestnet worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 24.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ENV stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 233.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.64.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

