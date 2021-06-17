Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.81 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $9,483,092.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $70,963,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $234.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

