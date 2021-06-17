Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Avaya worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSE AVYA opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

