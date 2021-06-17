Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,807 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 3,241,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 381,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.