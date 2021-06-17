Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.93 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 193.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,052 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 347,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of First BanCorp. worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in First BanCorp. by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,521,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 234,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

