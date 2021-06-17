Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.03 Million Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of ManTech International worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ManTech International by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

