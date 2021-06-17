Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.28.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

