Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.09 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in American Financial Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of AFG opened at $126.60 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.