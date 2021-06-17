Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,312 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,920,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $13,944,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Invesco by 5,678,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 567,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 567,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE:IVZ opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.