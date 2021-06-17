Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,691,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 414,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 79,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 391,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

